A wild week of weather

Mild temps, heavy rain, strong storms, snow and cold... Big changes are coming
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Our weather has been relatively low key for the past couple of months and that is all going to change this week. We are tracking a powerful system that will bring several rounds of widespread, potentially heavy rainfall to much of our region starting Tuesday night and continuing through much of the week. Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday, with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday. Behind the front, get ready for a fast blast of winter. We’re talkin’ high temps in the mid 20s by the weekend. Yes, I said HIGH temps.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak.

We are tracking a powerful system that will bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday. Our latest models are suggesting widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 or more inches are possible for much of the region. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

By late Thursday, a cold front will move across the region, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms, along with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Behind the front, much colder air will move in, changing rain to snow for a short time before the precipitation moves out. As of right now, I think snowfall amounts will be relatively minor for our area. The heaviest snow with this system will fall from central South Dakota into northern Minnesota. It’s still a little early to get specific with snowfall because the track of the system could change. The one thing that is certain, however, is that it will get really cold. We will dry out and clear out by the weekend, but high temps will only reach the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday.

