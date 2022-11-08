Your Photos
Aaron Carter autopsy results deferred pending additional investigation

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – Autopsy results for Aaron Carter are being deferred until further investigation.

The 34-year-old singer’s body was found inside his home in Lancaster, California over the weekend.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was done on Sunday, but the coroner’s office said additional studies are needed before a cause of death is confirmed.

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Nick Carter, who is a member of the Backstreet Boys.

