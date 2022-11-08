Your Photos
Accessorize: how the perfect jewelry, clothing match makes a difference

Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique join them to show off some unique accessories to compliment your outfit, this season.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jewelry is a timeless accessory that every beauty lover needs in her collection. However, pairing a certain outfit with the right jewelry that helps enhance it without stealing the show can prove to be difficult. There’s no need to struggle with pairing up clothes and jewelry! Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique join them to show off some unique accessories to compliment your outfit, this season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

