An exciting week of weather... Big changes ahead

From rain, storms and mild temps to light snow and cold, changes are coming
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
We are tracking a powerful storm system that will bring a wide variety of weather to our region over the next several days. Wednesday and Thursday will be mild with a couple rounds of heavy rain that could bring an inch or more of moisture to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A cold front will blast across the region on Thursday, bringing the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms that will be followed by cold and scattered light snow showers. The cold temperatures are going to stick around for a while, too. We’re talking lows in the teens and highs in the 20s through most of next week and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and windy with scattered showers and highs in the low 50s. Tonight will bring our first round of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce a quarter inch or more of rainfall overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon. Our second round of rain will roll in late Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. A quarter to a half inch or more of rain is possible with heavier amounts to the north and lighter amounts to the south.

A cold front will move across our region on Thursday. As the front passes, a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather will depend on the timing of the front. If the front speeds up and moves through our region earlier in the day, storms will develop well north of our area. Stay tuned for updates on the severe weather potential. We’ll know more as we get closer. Behind the front, temperatures will drop quickly and rain will change briefly to snow showers. Accumulation amounts will be light with heavier amounts of snow well to our north and west. In fact, a significant snowstorm is likely from central South Dakota into northern Minnesota, where a winter storm watch is already in effect.

Behind the system it is going to get cold and stay cold. Highs will be in the20s with lows in the teens through the weekend, most of next week and beyond.

