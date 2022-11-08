Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Auction of 18-carat pink diamond expected to raise up to $35 million

A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 2. The pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million.(Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie’s says.

The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlines the auction house’s latest Geneva sale of jewelry.

Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, said the stone with a strong, saturated pink color was mined in Brazil more than 15 years ago. He declined to identify its owner, but described the diamond as “a true miracle of nature.”

“We’ve had a huge amount of interest in the stone from all over the world,” Fawcett said in an interview. “It’s a truly incredible diamond.”

The auction comes six months after Christie’s sold “The Rock” — a 228-carat egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction — for more than $21.75 million, including fees. That was at the low end of the expected range.

The pink stone’s auction follows a showroom tour in New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan before its arrival in Geneva.

Christie’s says the first pink diamonds ever recorded were found in India’s Golconda mines in the 16th century, before others turned up over the centuries in places like Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse...
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana