ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits

The Echo Food Shelf building is pictured Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
The Echo Food Shelf building is pictured Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits.

Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents.

They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients.

Orders may be customized online on the day of pick-up.

You can also pre-order the meal kits by calling 507-345-7508.

“It’s just really nice to know that the families will be able to have a Thanksgiving meal together,” said ECHO Assistant Manager Sara Diel. “Each family gets vegetables, stuffing, of course a ham and turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.”

The kits are distributed at ECHO’s South Front Street Facility.

They’ll be given out until Nov. 18.

