Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Election outlook for Congressional District One

The balance of power might change in congress depending on how tomorrow goes
voting
voting(WYMT)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

The campaign season ends tomorrow....

Our Washington News Bureau Reporter Molly Martinez has been following the big races; she says Minnesota’s special election in August was a good preview of how general election campaigns are shaping up.

Martinez said It’s really a good indicator of who will win a general election based off who wins a special election, this is no different. So in the special election, we saw a ton of outside money being funneled in from both parties to this race and while Finstad only won by 4,000 votes it is indicated that this is a likely leaning republican district. The last democrat to hold this spot was Tim Walz who’s now the governor, so he’s clearly a very popular politician and he was sort of the exception to the rule since then.”

However assistant professor of political science at Minnesota State University of Mankato Fred Slocum has a different perspective--

“It’s normally true that incumbents have an advantage when seeking reelection. However, I would expect that advantage to be less because Representative Finstad has not really had a lot of time in office and not a lot of occasion to introduce himself to many” Slocum said.

The balance of power might change in congress; depending on how tomorrow goes.

Slocum said “Well, if Finstad wins, there will be no change because the seat was previously held by a Republican if Ettinger wins, however, it would be an additional seats for the Democrats; and I mean the national trend seems to be in Republicans favor with the likely results that they are likely to hold the majority in the house-- basically would take a flip of five seats to bring Republicans into the majority, which is probably likely to happen on a national basis.”

Martinez added, “I think both parties sort of recused and rolled back their spending in these elections because they kind of feel like it was already decided back in August.”

Polls in Minnesota open tomorrow at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

A New Ulm investigator, Eric Gramentz, appeared in court for a contested omnibus hearing and...
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing
VOTING (FILE)
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting
The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed...
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat as the Legal Marijuana Now candidate
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat