Fire destroys two mobile homes

By Nick Beck
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire crews responded to a house explosion in New Ulm this morning.

It happened at the 2500 block of south bridge street in Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m.

They arrived to find one mobile home completely been engulfed by flames, which spread to a neighboring home.

All occupants got out; one person sustained burns and was taken to the hospital.

Homes in the area were evacuated, and fire crews had the blaze under control in under an hour.

”Once our apparatuses arrived, we put water on the fire right away,” explained New Ulm Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Wilfahrt. “It was already extending to that other trailer home. Trailer homes do not have a lot of a lot of structure to them. so they do go out quite often. They’re quite fast roofs collapse and they’ll burn through the material quite fast. So, that’s why it extended off the wind was blowing to the north.”

Both homes were completely destroyed.

Officials say the explosion and fire originated in the garage of one of the homes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gubernatorial candidates vote in mid-term election