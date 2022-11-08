Your Photos
Gubernatorial candidates vote in mid-term election

The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor. Tim Walz voted in St. Paul alongside first lady Gwen Walz and their daughter Hope.

Walz, who is seeking his second term as governor, is locked in a tight battle with challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.

Walz voted early in the morning and afterwards thanked poll workers for their dedication to democracy.

“We’re all neighbors, we all see each other, we see the little guy who came as an apple to Halloween last week, and we’re all standing there and all our votes count the same,” said Gov. Walz. “And I think this celebration of democracy, the true American pageant of being there in this moment was great.”

Walz said this is the first time he was able to vote with his daughter which made it that much more special.

Jensen also voted this morning at a township in Chaska.

Jensen is seeking to become the first Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota since 2006.

The gubernatorial candidate cast his ballot alongside his wife Mary.

Jensen said he’s feeling good heading into election day and reflected upon the campaign, saying the ticket gave it their all.

“I don’t think we left any gas in the tank,” said Jensen. “We pretty much spent it all. George Benard Shaw said when he was done with his journey on Earth, he wanted his carcass to be ready to be thrown on a dump heap, in other words, he didn’t save anything and I don’t think we saved anything -- we spent it all.”

Jensen said he’d be spending the day seeing patients.

