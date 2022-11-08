Minnesota State keeps NCAA Tournament streak alive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is heading to an 11th straight NCAA Tournament after putting together a solid resume that includes a 14-1-5 overall record heading into the first round of action.

MSU is set to travel to Bemidji for the opening round to take on Northwest Missouri State who’s 13-5-2 on the season. That game is set for Friday with a noon start.

The Mavericks earned a three seed in this year’s tournament.

If the team wins, MSU will take on either Bemidji State or Central Oklahoma in the second round of play on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.