Minnesota State keeps NCAA Tournament streak alive

Mavericks heading to 11th straight NCAA tourney.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is heading to an 11th straight NCAA Tournament after putting together a solid resume that includes a 14-1-5 overall record heading into the first round of action.

MSU is set to travel to Bemidji for the opening round to take on Northwest Missouri State who’s 13-5-2 on the season. That game is set for Friday with a noon start.

The Mavericks earned a three seed in this year’s tournament.

If the team wins, MSU will take on either Bemidji State or Central Oklahoma in the second round of play on Sunday.

