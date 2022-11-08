Multiple southern MN counties designated primary natural disaster areas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota counties recently designated as primary natural disaster areas.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from drought intensity during the growing season.

The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

The loans can then be used to pay for the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock or be used to reorganize farming operations.

Other primary natural disaster areas include Redwood, Rice, Murry and McLeod.

Blue Earth along with Le Sueur, Cottonwood, Waseca and Brown County were also eligible as contiguous counties.

