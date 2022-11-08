New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm investigator appeared in court for a contested omnibus hearing.

Eric Gramentz faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The defense attorney sought to have the third count of second degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 thrown out.

The defense argues there wasn’t enough probable cause for the charge.

the judge decided to take the motion under advisement, and will rule at a later date.

