New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing
Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm investigator appeared in court for a contested omnibus hearing.
Eric Gramentz faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct.
The defense attorney sought to have the third count of second degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 thrown out.
The defense argues there wasn’t enough probable cause for the charge.
the judge decided to take the motion under advisement, and will rule at a later date.
