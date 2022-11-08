One person hospitalized following mobile home fire

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized following a fire at a mobile home park early this morning.

New Ulm Fire Department says first responders were dispatched to Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, one trailer was completely engulfed in flames and spreading to a neighboring trailer.

Authorities say occupants in both homes were able to escape the fire, but one person had to be transported to the hospital for burn treatment.

New Ulm Fire says the fires were under control within an hour, both homes are considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.