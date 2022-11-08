Red Rock Central set for first state tournament in 21 years

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) -For the first time in 21 years, the Red Rock Central football team is heading to the state tournament.

The Falcons are coming off a dramatic section championship win against Mountain Lake Area in which the team battled back from down 16 in the fourth quarter to go on to win.

”I think for our school and program this is a huge step in the right direction. Our kids battled, they’ve been working since October for this. To come through and fulfill your number one goal as a high school athlete was huge for us,” said Isaac Jenniges, RRC coach.

The Red Rock Central Falcons come into this year’s tourney fresh off a thrilling overtime win. It took explosive plays, execution on special teams and timely stops to come back against a Mountain Lake Area team that appeared to be on its way to a familiar spot at state.

“We worked for it all season ever since we lost last season, last game, and it showed,” said Vander Mathiowetz, senior LB/TE.

Red Rock Central will showcase it’s balanced offense against an undefeated Wheaton/Herman-Norcross team that’s scoring points at an unreal clip this year. The Warriors put up 158 in three games during this year’s section 4 9-man tourney. For the Falcons to keep up with the Warriors, they’ll have to continue distributing the wealth.

“It keeps the defense guessing. If we can really spread the ball out, pass to open up the run, run to open up the pass, it’ll work for us,” said Mathiowetz.

“We’re going to have to play defense like we’re capable and be ready offensively to do lots of different stuff,” said Jenniges.

And there will be plenty of Red Rock Central faithful making the trip to Buffalo High School to watch their Falcons compete on the big stage now that the drought is over.

“The town really needed that, we’ve been coming in second a lot, but this year, it’s our year,” said Mathiowetz.

All the action between the 8-3 Falcons and 11-0 Warriors is set to begin this Thursday at seven with a spot in this year’s state semifinals on the line.

