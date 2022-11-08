Unsettled weather to bring showers, t-storms, and much cooler temperatures

A warm front is expected to move through the area today followed by a cold front Thursday, which will bring in several rounds of showers and thunderstorms followed by a big drop in temperatures by this weekend.

Today will be on the cloudy side before the showers and thunderstorms move into the area. Showers and embedded thunderstorms will move into areas west of Mankato around 3 pm, the Mankato area around 4 pm, and areas east of Mankato around 5 pm this evening. Showers will start off light before becoming more consistent and scattered across the area. Temperatures will hover around the 50 degree mark through the mid-afternoon hours before starting to drop to a low in the upper-40s. The low will actually occur throughout the evening hours today. This means that temperatures will actually rise throughout the night and overnight hours into tomorrow morning as showers and a few thunderstorms continue overnight. The reason we will have rising temperatures through the overnight hours tonight is due to a warm front moving through the area. This will lead to that rise in temperatures. The tailing cold front won’t move through the area until late Thursday evening/night.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with on and off scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will continue rising from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning to highs in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the evening hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Rain totals by Wednesday night, which include Tuesday’s projected rainfall will mainly range from a quarter of an inch up to an inch or so for areas north of Mankato. Temperatures Wednesday night will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with morning to early afternoon showers possible before clearing out of the area with morning temperatures in the low-60s. Due to the passage of the cold front, temperatures will actually drop throughout the day on Thursday as the front approaches and moves through the area. This means that by the afternoon hours temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy and windy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with cloudy skies in the area. Temperatures will be much colder due to the passage of the cold front late Thursday night. Skies will remain rather cloudy throughout the day with strong winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. This will make way for a very blustery day, giving us our first taste of winter as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-20s. With the strong winds in the mix, a wind chill is likely throughout the day. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy Friday night as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend will remain rather winter-like with temperatures hovering in the mid 20s on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night will hover in the mid-teens with partly cloudy skies.

Through the first half of next week, skies will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine in the mix. Temperatures will remain much cooler with highs hovering in the mid to upper-20s throughout the week and breezy conditions with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

