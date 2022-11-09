Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Babysitter shopping: What to look for

Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about what parents should look for when searching for a babysitter.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may take a bit for a child to get used to someone else taking care of them, even if it is a friend or family member. However, there’s a good chance they’re ready for a babysitter if they’re able to go to someone else without a meltdown. They may even find they are excited to meet their new babysitter. Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to learn more about what parents should look for when trying to hire a new friendly face to watch the kiddo(s)!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

In this age of digital platforms, streaming and social media, people seem to have lost the...
Engaged: The power of physical interaction in a digital world
The term “cannabidiol”--more commonly known as CBD--is becoming a household name in today’s...
Using CBD: turning a Nuleev on physical, mental health
Kelsey and Lisa found a family that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so...
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family