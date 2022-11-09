Your Photos
Big changes: More rain, then winter temperatures

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A powerful late fall/early winter storm system will continue to impact much of our region through the rest of this week. Several more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to produce an additional quarter inch or more of rain, with significantly higher amounts possible across central Minnesota. As the main front moves through on Thursday, a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible. Although it will be windy for the next couple of days, temperatures will remain well above average - in the 60s - through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. After the front passes Thursday morning, temperatures will fall rapidly, dropping into the low 30s by late Thursday afternoon. This will be just the beginning of a wintry temperature trend of highs in the 20s and lows in the teens that will last through next week and beyond.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. It will be breezy and mild with temperatures hovering in the mid 60s well into this evening. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will remain mild as temperatures remain steady in the low 60s through much of the night. Overall rainfall amounts will be around a quarter inch with significantly higher amounts possible to the north. Parts of central Minnesota could get 1 to 2 inches or more of rain. Final rainfall totals will ultimately depend on where these scattered showers and thunderstorms set up.

Thursday will be a day of big, big changes. The main low pressure system and front will move across our region sometime in the morning, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the timing, a couple of storms could be severe, with straight line wind gusts being the main severe threat. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s through about mid-morning, but as soon as the front passes, temperatures will drop rapidly, falling into the low 30s by late afternoon. As temperatures drop on Thursday afternoon, some of the trailing rain showers could transition to light snow. I don’t expect much more than a few flakes in the Mankato area; however, a few snow showers are possible from Marshall to Redwood Falls to Montevideo. It will also be windy with 30 to 40 mph gusts likely throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to drop, reaching the low 20s by Friday morning.

Dig out your winter clothes, because we are not going to bounce back from this cold wave. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 20s. This winter-like temperature trend is expected to continue through next week and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

