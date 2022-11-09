Your Photos
CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters

FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters.(CDC / Dr. Balasubr Swaminathan; Peggy Hayes)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheese sold at deli counters in several states.

Sixteen cases have been reported since April 2021, according to the CDC. Of those, one person died and 13 were hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

While the CDC believes the cases are likely linked to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters, their investigators are still working to identify any specific products that may be contaminated.

The CDC said it is difficult to identify a singular source of the outbreak because of listeria can spread easily in a deli environment and persist on equipment for a long time.

There are no active recalls related to the outbreak investigation.

The CDC is warning people at high risk of severe listeria illness, such as pregnant people and people over the age of 65, to take precautions. They advise people at high risk not to eat meats or cheeses from a deli counter, clean out their refrigerator and call their doctor if they’re experiencing symptoms.

More information on the outbreak investigation can be found on the CDC’s website.

