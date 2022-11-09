Your Photos
Engaged: The power of physical interaction in a digital world

An MSU Associate Professor for the Dept. of Health Science, Thad Shunkwiler, visited Kelsey and Lisa to address the need for humans let go of their devices.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this age of digital platforms, streaming and social media, people seem to have lost the passion to physically interact and communicate with others. An MSU Associate Professor for the Department of Health Science, Thad Shunkwiler, visited Kelsey and Lisa to address the need for humans let go of their devices and reach out and touch someone.

