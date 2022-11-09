Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!

Fort Road Studios is located at 218 Judson Fort Road East in Lake Crystal. They have a website and a Facebook page where folks can stay up to date with their latest creations!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.