LIVE: Looking ahead to the key races

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - There are several key races hanging in the balance. Lets take you to Washington D.C. to check in with KEYC’S Capitol hill correspondent Molly Martinez.

Democrat Jeff Ettinger and Republican Brad Finstad are once again going head to head in a familiar showdown. Ettinger lost the special election back in August by about 4,000 votes. This time around, he tells me he hopes higher voter turnout will be what makes the difference. Brad Finstad is favored in this race, with Cook Political Report calling this a likely Republican victory. This district has leaned republican. The last Democrat to hold the seat is now current Governor Tim Walz.

