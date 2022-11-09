Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were.

Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile.

“I had a lot of help and a lot of support from the office and friends and family, and I’m excited about what’s going to take place tonight,” said Nicollet County candidate Marc Chadderdon.

Election Day has hopeful candidates looking forward to the first steps should they be elected.

Some will look to fill a hole left by their departure from their current roles.

“I’ll also have to start looking for a replacement on the Drug Task Force, because that’s really important that that gets filled with someone that has the passion I do,” said Blue Earth County candidate Jeff Wersal.

While others would look to reunite a previously divided department after the election forced members to choose sides.

“When you have an election that there’s two parties within an organization that run there’s a lot of tension within the organization, so first and foremost it’s going to be to try and get my team back on the same page and provide the good service that we have for the past twenty years,” said current Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange.

Candidates navigate Election Day in a variety of ways.

Some make a party out of the occasion, while others are bit more low-key.

“You know I focus really on my life, the center of it being my family, and especially my children, my wife. We’re going to have a small, semi-private gathering here at my house, just for those that really were very supportive throughout the process.” said Blue Earth County candidate Paul Barta.

