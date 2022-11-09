Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were.

Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile.

“I had a lot of help and a lot of support from the office and friends and family, and I’m excited about what’s going to take place tonight,” said Nicollet County candidate Marc Chadderdon.

Election Day has hopeful candidates looking forward to the first steps should they be elected.

Some will look to fill a hole left by their departure from their current roles.

“I’ll also have to start looking for a replacement on the Drug Task Force, because that’s really important that that gets filled with someone that has the passion I do,” said Blue Earth County candidate Jeff Wersal.

While others would look to reunite a previously divided department after the election forced members to choose sides.

“When you have an election that there’s two parties within an organization that run there’s a lot of tension within the organization, so first and foremost it’s going to be to try and get my team back on the same page and provide the good service that we have for the past twenty years,” said current Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange.

Candidates navigate Election Day in a variety of ways.

Some make a party out of the occasion, while others are bit more low-key.

“You know I focus really on my life, the center of it being my family, and especially my children, my wife. We’re going to have a small, semi-private gathering here at my house, just for those that really were very supportive throughout the process.” said Blue Earth County candidate Paul Barta.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Kamie Roesler of our sister station KTTC previews the Election Night party for the DFL party
LIVE: Previewing the DFL Election Night party
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left), who is seeking his second term as governor, is locked in a...
Gubernatorial candidates vote in mid-term election
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse...
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse...
LIVE: Election Day voting underway