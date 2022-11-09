MSU Students share what drives them to the polls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Historically, young adults have cast ballots at lower rates than other voters.

However, those turnout numbers have increased in the last few elections.

In today’s election, about 8 million young people will be eligible voters.

“It’s very important that I participate in the electoral process because; Why, how, and who helps represent those who need a voice?” said MSU student, Jared English.

Minnesota State University, Mankato is home to more than 15,000 college students, and here is what issues matter to them:

“As I am going to be a social worker,” explained MSU student, Madori Sholten. “Paying social workers paying, you know, those Frontline workers making sure that they have livable wages for the type of work that they’re doing is very important.”

“Healthcare, prices keep skyrocketing and sooner or later, I’m not gonna be under my parents insurance,” said Anna Dornbush, MSU student.

“Taxes and tuition fees are big things, “explained Carl Karschnik.

“I would like more funding towards education,” said Karla Rubio, MSU student.

On campus, college students had two different polling places. And for many of them, this is their first time voting:

“I think this election is the time to make that change because we are seeing Incredible things happen across the country but also horrendous things happen across the country,” explained Caleb Webb, MSU Student. “So I think this is the time more than any to make sure your voice is heard.”

Nationally, Young voters had a record turnout in 2020, going from 19% in 2014 to 60 % in 2020. That’s according to the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education.

“The opportunity to change the tide on how you know representatives are chosen,” Owen Warner, MSU student.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.