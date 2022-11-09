New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato

(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato.

2022 midterm election results from the greater Mankato area (KEYC News Now)

It’s an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for county commissioner. Four men are vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson the winner of that contest.

Current Mankato mayor Najwa Masaad winning her second term. She was first elected in 2018, the first woman to serve in that role in city history.

Another open seat, this time as the top law enforcement officer in Blue Earth County following the retirement of longtime sheriff Brad Peterson. Two department veterans, Captain Paul Barta and drug task force commander Lt. Jeff Wersal, announced their candidacy for the seat with Lt. Wersal winning the race.

And in Nicollet County, current sheriff Dave Lange is seeking a sixth term to lead the department. He faces a challenge from current department investigator Marc Chadderdon with Sheriff Lange winning another term.

