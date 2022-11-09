Your Photos
Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes

Rep. Brad Finstad won re-election to represent Minnesota's 1st congressional district.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

Finstad was first elected to the seat in a special election in August, to fill out the remained of the term of the late congressman Jim Hagedorn. Finstad is a farmer and former state director for rural development for the USDA, executive director of the center for rural policy and development, member of the Minnesota house and executive director of the Minnesota Turkey growers association.

Early Wednesday, Democratic Congressional candidate in MN-1 Jeff Ettinger conceded victory to his opponent Brad Finstad.

“The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken. I want to congratulate Brad Finstad on winning the election last night. Though I had hoped to celebrate different news, there is plenty for which to be hopeful. Tens of thousands of voters came out today to vote for a common-sense, moderate approach to representation. While that message did not carry us to victory, I believe that the voters of this district want an approach to governance that represents everyone in the district, not just one party or the other. I am honored and grateful to every single person who supported my campaign, voted for me, and took the time to listen to my message,” Ettinger said in a release.

“Congressman Brad Finstad has proven himself as a conservative fighter for his constituents. Since his election earlier this year, Congressman Finstad has been working hard to fight wasteful spending, protect Minnesota’s rights and be a voice for farmers and business owners. We are proud to congratulate Congressman Finstad on this well-deserved win.” – Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann

With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in congress.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

