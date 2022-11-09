Unsettled weather continues ahead of major cooldown coming

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue as a cold front approaches and moves through the area over the next 36 hours bringing a major cooldown with well below average temperatures to the area.

Today will remain on the cloudy with with more showers and thunderstorms expected across the area. This morning showers and thunderstorms will be light and spotty, more isolated across the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s to the low-60s through the morning hours before rising into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Through the morning hours into the early afternoon hours, the isolated, spotty showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered across the area with a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch of rain expected tonight. Winds will remain rather strong through the evening and overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Temperatures overnight will hover in the low-60s.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with morning showers and thunderstorms continuing in the area before starting to clear up. The morning low in the low-60s will actually be the high for the day on Thursday due to the passage of a cold front. The front will move through during the morning hours which means temperatures will actually drop steadily throughout the day as showers and thunderstorms fizzle out in the early afternoon hours. By the time showers clear up in the area, we will see another tenth of an inch to quarter of an inch of rain. This will give us a storm total ranging from a quarter of an inch on the low end up to an inch and and half on the high end for some areas. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times while temperatures hover in the 30s through the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-20s overnight by Friday morning.

Friday will remain cloudy but blustery as winds are expected to increase by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be rather cold with highs in the mid to upper-20s across the area, but due to the expected winds, a wind chill (or real feel temperature) is likely throughout the day. Winds will be coming from the northwest up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. This will make it feel much colder than what the temperatures read. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but a few pockets of sunshine are possible throughout the day. Friday night will continue with cloudy skies, windy conditions and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-teens by Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the weekend despite a few pockets of sunshine in the mix. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-20s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Winds will start to calm down, ranging up to 15 mph with possible gusts up to 20 mph at times. Despite the cloudy skies, we should remain rather dry other than a few light flurry chances overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures through the overnight hours on Saturday and Sunday will hover in the mid-teens.

By next week, skies will remain on the cloudy side for a majority of the week. Winds will start off light up to 15 mph but become breezy once again by Wednesday with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures through most of next week will continue to hover in the mid to upper-20s. We could see some light flurries to a sprinkle/flurry mix on Tuesday in portions of the area and light snow possible Thursday evening and night into Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-20s heading into next weekend.

