Using CBD: turning a Nuleev on physical, mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The term “cannabidiol”--more commonly known as CBD--is becoming a household name in today’s world. Now, In America, over a third of all CBD usage is motivated by pain treatment. However, CBD is also believed to help reduce the level of dependency on cigarettes and nicotine, can help in the treatment of epilepsy. and can even help treat anxiety and depression. Still lots of questions remain about CBD and its every day use. To speak more on the topic, Jared Day, an expert from Mankato’s new CBD shop Nuleev, visited Kelsey and Lisa in-studio.

