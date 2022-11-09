Voters line up to go to the polls in the midterm elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Since 7 AM voters have been lining up and going to the polls to vote in the midterm election.

“We need a change here in Minnesota,” Mankato resident Samantha Wendt said. “And by casting my vote I am raising my voice to make that change.”

“I have always just been big into voting so I just kind of consider it my civil duty,” Mankato resident Lilley Minock said.

An issue weighing on many voters’ minds:

“The fight for women’s rights I know that has kind of been an ongoing thing I just wanted to make sure I got my vote in,” Mankato resident Hayley Pederson said.

“One thing that is very important to me is other than women’s rights for abortion and something like that are people that believe in these election deniers from last year,” North Mankato resident Nels Christensen said. “I want to make sure those people do not get into office.”

“The lying stops,” Mankato resident Laurel Viera said. “The misinformation and the lying stops from our politicians.”

Polls close at 8 t voters wanted to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

“We just all should vote,” Christensen said.

“Vote, Viera said. Vote. Vote. Do your research.”

“Get out and vote,” Pederson said.

“It wasn’t hard at all, it only took me three minutes,” Minock said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.