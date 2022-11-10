Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Acupuncture: A prickly therapy alternative

Stephanie Hylla of Mankato Acupuncture Clinic joined Lisa and Kelsey for more on the Eastern therapeutic technique.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Acupuncture’s rise in popularity can be attributed in part to its effectiveness for pain relief and in part to the fact that scientific studies have begun to prove its efficacy. But exactly what is it and how does it work? Stephanie Hylla of Mankato Acupuncture Clinic joined Lisa and Kelsey for more on the Eastern therapeutic technique.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh shares her story.
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
While it is certainly important to protect children from harm, they also need to be provided...
Risky business: allowing children to face challenges, opportunities
Whether its a wedding, a holiday party or a corporate event, Kelsey and Lisa have discovered...
Sky One Eleven: An event location that leaves visitors breathless
Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. But what exactly should be put...
Cold cars: What you need to stay cool during emergencies