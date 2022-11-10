Blue Earth Area preps for state tournament matchup against Chatfield

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers are hyped for their state playoff game against Chatfield. Bucs QB Ashton Lloyd understands what’s ahead for his team.

“It’s a tougher stretch now but everyone is there,” Lloyd said. “If you’re at state, you deserve to be there. Everyone there is going to be tough. We’re tough. All of the remaining teams are tough, so we’re just prepping. The phrase, ‘Practice like you play.’ really comes into play here. You really have to get going at it at practice. If you don’t try hard, you’re going to slack coming into the game. You can’t afford that this late in the season.”

The Bucs defense will have to stop, or in head coach Randy Kuechenmeister and Lloyd’s word, contain Chatfield’s runningback Sam Becker.

“Controlling number 21,” Kuechenmeister said when asked how to prepare for Chatfield. “Sam Becker, he’s a great runner. He’s a great football player. Does a lot of good things. And you don’t stop him, you just want to try to contain the best you can. And I think nnot only that, but our ability to move the football and put points on the board.”

“Stopping Sam Becker, he’s a very good football player,” said Lloyd. “He’s very hard to stop, you can’t stop him just like coach said but offensively we have to put points up on the board and keep going, we have a good spread look and we can pass the ball well, we can run the ball well out of any formation so we have a different variety of plays that we should be able take at and hopefully we can put some points up on the board.”

The last time the Buccaneers won a state championship was in 2012. If they want to bring another trophy back home, Kuechenmeister knows his team must not look ahead.

“We have to play Thursday first,” said Kuechenmeister. “You take it a game at a time, a play at a time. The key is people making plays. You got to make plays. If you don’t make plays , you go home and at this stage, that’s kind of the way it should be. I got a lot of belief in our kids and how they stick together. They’ve really have had an excellent season. We’re going to go play and sees what happens and go from there.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rochester Mayo.

