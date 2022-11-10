Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County was one of the state’s last counties to report election results Tuesday.

The county released results around midnight, hours after other counties had already began reporting.

Election officials said that the delay was due in part to the county’s election results policy, where the county only releases results after each precinct has fully reported, as well as an unexpected influx of voters caused the county to take more time to process results.

”A lot of those folks came in around that 4 o’ clock hour, and that resulted in a very large group of ballots that we had to process all the way through the system, verify that everything was done correctly and whatnot before we could start processing them,” said Blue Earth County election official Michael Stalberger. “And then of course we always want to make sure that the results are correct before we actually release them.”

