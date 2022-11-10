Burning ban lifted in Brown County

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lifted its burning restrictions put in place for several counties throughout the region earlier this month.

The bans were issued due to dry and windy conditions in parts of the state.

In Brown County, officials are not requiring residents to obtain a permit for open burning, but they do need to notify the sheriff’s Office before the open burn.

The person starting the fire must also keep watch of the fire at all times and have fire suppression equipment available.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.