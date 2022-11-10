The cold is here to stay

I hope you got the memo about taking a warm winter coat when you left the house this morning. After a mild, 65 degree morning, the cold front we have been anticipating has moved through and temperatures are falling fast. Temps will drop into the low 30s by late this afternoon and will keep falling into the low 20s by Friday morning. Friday will be cloudy and breezy with highs only reaching the upper 20s. Unfortunately, we’re not going to come back from this one. Highs will stay in the upper 20s to low 30s through next week and beyond. While it is cold, we are not expecting much snow. Other than a few random, scattered snow showers, the upcoming week will be dry.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some gradual clearing by late afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s by 6pm. It will also be blustery with westerly wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight, bottoming out in the low 20s by daybreak Friday. Friday Will be cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens to low 20s.

This cold temperature trend will continue for the foreseeable future, with highs in the upper 20 to low 30s and lows in the teens through all of next week and beyond. Overall, we will be mostly dry throughout the 10 Day Forecast period. A few scattered, light snow showers are possible Monday into Tuesday. We may also catch a few scattered snow showers later in the week. As of right now, we’re not expecting any accumulation.

