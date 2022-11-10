Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program.

The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state.

Greater Mankato Growth is leading the local nomination process for someone from the Mankato area, which will join cohorts from Minneapolis, Rochester, St. Cloud, Duluth, and Fargo-Moorhead.

The Minnesota and National Young Americans Leaders Program will be held next year from May 22-24.

