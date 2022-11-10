Your Photos
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. (Source: Sherburne County Jail via KEYC)(Sherburne County Jail via KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters.

The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.

It’s also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty.

Petters was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9 billion.

Receiver Doug Kelley and his team has spent more than a decade searching for and liquidating Petters’ assets to compensate as many victims and creditors as possible.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

