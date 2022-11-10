Your Photos
GAC dethrones UW-Eau Claire to advance in NCAA tournament

The No. 13 Gustavus Adolphus College volleyball team opened the NCAA DIII women's volleyball tournament with an explosive four-set win over UW-Eau Claire.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The nationally-ranked Gustavus Adolphus College volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinals with a four-set win over the defending-national champion UW-Eau Claire Blugolds in St. Paul on Thursday.

The Golden Gusties were powered by junior outside hitter Marlee Turn, who finished with 20 kills and 12 digs.

Next, GAC will battle Wisconsin-Whitewater in the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in St. Paul.

