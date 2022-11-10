GAC dethrones UW-Eau Claire to advance in NCAA tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The nationally-ranked Gustavus Adolphus College volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinals with a four-set win over the defending-national champion UW-Eau Claire Blugolds in St. Paul on Thursday.

The Golden Gusties were powered by junior outside hitter Marlee Turn, who finished with 20 kills and 12 digs.

Next, GAC will battle Wisconsin-Whitewater in the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in St. Paul.

