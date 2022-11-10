Grab those jackets, hats, and gloves! Winter temperatures are moving in!

A cold front moving through the area Thursday morning will bring winter-like temperatures to the area through the extended forecast with blustery conditions and light snow at times in the mix.

Today will start off rather warm and windy with cloudy skies sticking around with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. A cold front will move west to east across the area bringing a drop in temperatures throughout the day. This means our high for the day will be through the morning hours with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s. As the front moves through the area, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will slowly come to an end by the early to mid-afternoon hours. As showers clear out of the area, temperatures will continue to drop into the low to mid-30s by 6 pm this evening with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions sticking around. Tonight will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy as temperatures continue to fall to a low of 24 by Friday morning with windy conditions sticking around.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with flurries to light snow possible around the area. Most of the area will mainly see on and off flurries throughout the day with light snow possible for areas northeast of Mankato, closer to MSP. We are not expecting much accumulation if any at all. Some areas may see a dusting at most on colder surfaces such as bushes/shrubs, concrete and other hard surfaces that don’t experience much foot or vehicle traffic. If a dusting occurs, it won’t last long as the grounds will be too warm to sustain accumulation due to the warmer temperatures leading up to Friday. Temperatures will hover in the 20s throughout the day with highs in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Conditions will be rather blustery with winds up to 20 mph and gust up to 30 mph at times. Some areas may experience slightly stronger winds up to 25 mph with gusts closer to 40 mph. Temperatures will dip into the upper-teens and low-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy side with lighter winds in the mix and little to no precipitation expected. Temperatures will remain rather cold with highs in the mid to upper-20s as winds range between 5 and 15 mph. Saturday night will remain on the cold side as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-teens across the area by Sunday morning.

Sunday will follow the trend of cloudy skies in the area, though pockets of sunshine are possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 5 and 10 mph. Sunday evening and night we could see some light snow in the area with a dusting possible as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s through the start of next week. On Monday, we could see some flurries to light snow possible through the morning hours (lingering from Sunday night). As those clear up, skies will remain rather cloudy across the area with light winds. Monday night, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Cloudy skies will linger through the first half of next week. Temperatures will rise into the low-30s by Tuesday afternoon. We are looking at a little bit of snow, to a rain/snow mix, back to snow chance on Tuesday. The fluctuation in precipitation is due to the temperatures hovering around the low-30s through the afternoon hours. By Tuesday night, temperatures will be back in the 20s before dropping to a low in the mid to upper-teens by Wednesday morning. This is why we will see a chance of snow returning by Tuesday night instead of showers or the rain/snow mix.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures reflecting winter in the mid-20s by the afternoon hours. Scattered flurries to light snow is possible across portions of the area through the day on Wednesday. As far as snow totals or accumulation in general goes, it’s too early to tell how much we could see as it would change a lot between now and then as it’s nearly a week away. Temperatures will dip back into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

The last half of next week will be on the calmer side as far as precipitation goes, but will remain on the wintery side as far as temperatures go. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens and low to mid-20s during the afternoon hours Thursday through Saturday. Skies will slightly break apart making way for partly cloudy skies and pockets of sunshine finally returning to the area. The overnight temperatures will be rather bitter hovering in the single digits and low-teens.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.