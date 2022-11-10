Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato West looks to defend state title

Scarlets open state tournament against a familiar opponent.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team returns to this year’s class 5A state football tournament with hopes of repeating as champs.

Despite losing a large number of talented seniors from last year’s squad, the results are the same for Mankato West. the team is undefeated and busy gearing up for another state tournament.

“Following that group they had in front of them, a lot of these guys were in the shadows. They didn’t get an opportunity to make a name for themselves. To lose 18 starters from a state championship team. To step in with a bunch of new guys and watch them step up. It’s phenomenal to see what they’ve done. To be 10-0 right now after the season we had last year, that’s a testament to what they did in the offseason, how hard they’ve worked. We’re here where we are because of the work we put in the summer and in the offseason, not anything we did any other time,” said JJ Helget, Mankato West head coach.

“We knew we were going to be good. We had it in us, and just playing together working out together in the offseason built that bond, and we’re kind of a whole different team, but we’re still the Mankato West football team at the end of the day,” said Ethan Johnston, Mankato West senior.

The Scarlets aren’t struggling to score points this season, but the team’s biggest strength lies on the defensive side of the ball. West is holding opponents to just seven and a half points per game.

“Defense is always the backbone to this team. The offense gets a lot of praise because of the scores, but a lot of times, we score a lot of points because our defense puts us in great positions to score. I can’t say enough about what our defense is doing and what they have been doing over the last how many years. It’s always been the backbone of this team,” said Helget.

After blowing out plenty of opponents this year, the Scarlets closest margin of victory came in the section championship against Chanhassen where the team proved it could not only win big, but also in tight match-ups before taking the field at state.

“For how close it was, I’m glad it was that close. It shows us we can lose at anytime, and we’ve got to stay humble. That sort of game sets the bar high for us because it was very close. We’ve got to execute, prove our point. Our goal is the Bank, we’ve got to execute and prove our point,” said Damian Riewe, Mankato West senior.

The state quarterfinals match-up for Mankato West is against a familiar opponent in Rochester Mayo. Mayo is the only team to lead in a game against the Scarlets in 2022.

West takes on Mayo Saturday night in Prior Lake at 7:00.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The two legendary coaches are a couple of the greatest from southern Minnesota.
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
Brendan Schmidtke playing against Waseca in section championship game
Prep Athlete: Schmidtke leading the Cardinals offense to the state tournament
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
MSU advanced to an 11th straight national tournament.
Minnesota State keeps NCAA Tournament streak alive