POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.

Police located a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area and ultimately arrested two males suspects. According to police, there is no ongoing threat to public safety and its believed the suspects and victim are known to each other.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact Waseca Police at 507-835-9720 and ask to speak to an officer regarding case 2022-7040.

Waseca Police were assisted by the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, New Richland Police, Janesville Police and the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

