Prep Athlete: Schmidtke leading the Cardinals offense to the state tournament

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - After sitting behind last year’s quarterback, quarterback Brendan Schmidtke leads the Fairmont Cardinals to the state tournament once again. In the section championship game, Schmidtke threw four touchdowns putting the Cards in position to win 35-26 over Waseca.

Cardinals head coach Mat Mahoney loves the progression Schmidtke and the offense has taken in the last seven games.

“With our offense, we can just see the confidence with these guys,” Mahoney said. “We haven’t thrown a ton, a lot of new stuff at them in the last three to four weeks and that’s helped. But you know, I think part of it is our quarterback Brendan Schmidtke has done just an outstanding job. Our offensive line has really started to gel a little bit. We have guys that are stepping up and making plays for us week in and week out so it’s been fun just to watch them grow as individuals. as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

Schmidtke is a leader because of his actions on and off the field.

“Your quarterback is always an important piece of your team,” said Mahoney. “Brendan is a very very smart kid in the classroom, outside the classroom. He has just gotten better and better and better. He’s learned from his deficiencies. He knows our offense extremely well and I think his confidence has grown from each week just by him making plays on the field.”

“I think my leadership is mostly I try to lead by example,” Schmidtke said. “Just try to pick people up when they’re down. I feel like just after that Waseca game we really just had to pick everybody up from there and realize that we had some bigger games coming and there’s a lot of season left to just keep working and try to finish our goals still.”

Schmidtke’s big numbers on the field are a product of the talent across the board for Fairmont.

“I think it’s just letting my o line block for me and letting my wide receivers make some plays and not forcing anything and just taking what the defense gives me,” said Schmidtke.

The senior’s playmaking ability while leading by example on and off the field are why Brendan Schmidtke is our Prep Athlete of the Week.

