Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms(DC Bureau)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden was smiling at the fact Republicans did not achieve the ‘Red Wave’ political pundits had predicted for the midterms.

President Biden delivered remarks and spoke to reporters at the White House after Democrats were able to fend off a large Republican takeover of Congress on Election Day.

The president said the American people spoke loud and clear to “preserve democracy and protect the right to choose.”

Biden also said while we do not know who will ultimately control Congress, he is willing to work with Republicans in his final two years in office. At the same time, he was adamant that he will not compromise on a number of different issues from abortion, prescription drug prices, tax cuts for the wealthy and climate change.

“The voters don’t want more taxes for the super tax cuts for the super wealthy and biggest corporations and I’m going to continue to focus on cost cutting for working and middle-class families and building the economy from the bottom up in the middle out. I know you’re tired of hearing me say that,” said Biden.

He added, “I want to be very clear, I’m not going to support any Republican proposal that’s going to make inflation worse.”

On Tuesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ecstatic because Republicans could be on the verge of taking back the House of Representatives.

While he said the country wants to move in a new direction, McCarthy added, “Republicans will work with anyone who’s willing to join us to deliver this new direction that Americans have demanded. But there’s no time to waste. Our work begins now. Let’s get America back on track.”

At the White House Wednesday, the president also addressed his political future and whether he will run for reelection. He said an announcement should be expected at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Polling signs outside of he Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, Minn.
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
An orange political sign in Mankato, Minn.
Sheriff race winners react to election results
After a long night of watching projected results for close races across the state, election...
Minnesota DFL party recognizes full trifecta of state government control
Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes