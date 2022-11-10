Saint Peter high schoolers build Habitat for Humanity homes

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High School students.

For the last 25 years, 12 to 18 students in the Building Trades Class have teamed up with the nonprofit to construct new homes.

The collaboration gives high schoolers hands-on building experience while supporting Habitat’s mission to meet the community’s need for affordable housing.

Habitat provides the building materials, and the teacher guides the class throughout the process.

“Whether or not it is something that they’re interested in it as a career or it’s just a way of learning new skills that they can use in some way down the road, I think that it’s exciting that they’re excited about it,” said Habitat Executive Director Sondra Herman. “For us, it’s wonderful to have that volunteer labor, because that’s how we operate. That’s how we make homes affordable.”

The high schoolers’ two most recent projects are in the Traverse Green subdivision.

Last year’s home was built on Lundon Street and this year’s on Nelson Street.

Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota has built 145 homes and 630 individuals in Blue Earth, Sibley, Watonwan, Le Sueur, and Nicollet counties.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.