Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Saint Peter high schoolers build Habitat for Humanity homes

Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High...
Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High School students.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High School students.

For the last 25 years, 12 to 18 students in the Building Trades Class have teamed up with the nonprofit to construct new homes.

The collaboration gives high schoolers hands-on building experience while supporting Habitat’s mission to meet the community’s need for affordable housing.

Habitat provides the building materials, and the teacher guides the class throughout the process.

“Whether or not it is something that they’re interested in it as a career or it’s just a way of learning new skills that they can use in some way down the road, I think that it’s exciting that they’re excited about it,” said Habitat Executive Director Sondra Herman. “For us, it’s wonderful to have that volunteer labor, because that’s how we operate. That’s how we make homes affordable.”

The high schoolers’ two most recent projects are in the Traverse Green subdivision.

Last year’s home was built on Lundon Street and this year’s on Nelson Street.

Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota has built 145 homes and 630 individuals in Blue Earth, Sibley, Watonwan, Le Sueur, and Nicollet counties.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Voters line up to the polls for the midterms
Voters line up to go to the polls in the midterm elections
The Echo Food Shelf building is pictured Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits
SCC students, faculty and staff will have opportunities to learn more about what it means to be...
Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day
Madelia's fire hall has been in operation for over one hundred years, but with the construction...
Madelia says goodbye to historic fire station