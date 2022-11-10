Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sheriff race winners react to election results

An orange political sign in Mankato, Minn.
An orange political sign in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January.

The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.

“It’s just having conversations with them to see what issues they may have or want to address after all this is said and done. And just to make sure that our goals and missions are all on the same page, and advise them that we need to provide that service to the public and put the election behind us,” said Lange.

Blue Earth County’s Jeff Wersal is a newly selected sheriff-elect, who said that he’s already begun meetings with outgoing sheriff Brad Peterson to prepare for his new role.

“I met with Sheriff Peterson today and he went through some of the suggestions that I should get started on right away. I also need to work on replacing my task force commander position so I’m going to start on that right away,” Wersal said.

Regardless of if they are long time incumbents or newly elected candidates, local winners said that they are thankful for the community’s support.

“I’d like to thank everybody that voted for me, it’s very humbling that they put the trust that I can handle this job and I won’t disappoint them,” said Wersal.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Polling signs outside of he Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, Minn.
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
After a long night of watching projected results for close races across the state, election...
Minnesota DFL party recognizes full trifecta of state government control
Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes