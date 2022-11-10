Sheriff race winners react to election results

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January.

The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.

“It’s just having conversations with them to see what issues they may have or want to address after all this is said and done. And just to make sure that our goals and missions are all on the same page, and advise them that we need to provide that service to the public and put the election behind us,” said Lange.

Blue Earth County’s Jeff Wersal is a newly selected sheriff-elect, who said that he’s already begun meetings with outgoing sheriff Brad Peterson to prepare for his new role.

“I met with Sheriff Peterson today and he went through some of the suggestions that I should get started on right away. I also need to work on replacing my task force commander position so I’m going to start on that right away,” Wersal said.

Regardless of if they are long time incumbents or newly elected candidates, local winners said that they are thankful for the community’s support.

“I’d like to thank everybody that voted for me, it’s very humbling that they put the trust that I can handle this job and I won’t disappoint them,” said Wersal.

