Signing Day: MSU soccer program lands Mankato East trio

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A wave of purple took center stage inside the Mankato East auditorium as a trio of stars from the Cougars girls’ soccer program exchanged their black and gold jerseys for Minnesota State purple and gold.

Julia Fischer, Izzy Schott and Ella Huetll guided Mankato East to a historic 20-1-1 season all while, down the road, the Mavericks prepare to compete in their 11th straight NCAA tournament.

It’s local recruiting at its finest.

“Throughout the past couple years, we’ve had similar styles of play to MSU and that will help me, but also just knowing the coaches, having Ella, Izzy and Aubrey Bahl currently at MSU around me that I already know and I’ve already played with will be successful and I think the competitiveness and desire to win that we have at East will also transfer well to MSU,” said Cougars’ senior defender Fischer.

The Cougars also send an integral piece of last year’s first-time state cross country team to St. Thomas.

Emmy Schulz will join the Tommies just one year after the university made the jump from Division III to Division I.

“For me, the stars aligned,” said Mankato East senior Schulz. “I got in contact with the coaches and I am so ready to be putting in the work. I know it’s going to be hard, they have great runners, they have great athletes.”

Another local athlete rising to the Division I level, Mankato West forward Teresa Kiewiet.

It was back in Kieweit’s freshman season the Lafayette women’s basketball coaching staff began their recruiting efforts.

“They really love positionless basketball, and that’s one thing that they liked about me is my versatility,” explained Scarlet senior Kiewiet. “I’m going to be a guard there, probably a shooting guard. So, they really like my shooting abilities, too.”

Brandon Hinrichsen of the Mankato West baseball team inked his NLI with SMSU in Marshall.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball center fielder Andrew Phillips was elated after signing his NLI to play Division I with South Dakota State.

“I’m really excited. It’s like a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time after seeing like last year, seeing all the older kids commit and I want to do that too. So it’s really exciting and really excited,” said Phillips.

Congratulations to all of the local athletes with their next adventure in sight.

