Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Signing Day: MSU soccer program lands Mankato East trio

Mankato East featured four athletes who inked their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Mankato East featured four athletes who inked their national letters of intent on Wednesday.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A wave of purple took center stage inside the Mankato East auditorium as a trio of stars from the Cougars girls’ soccer program exchanged their black and gold jerseys for Minnesota State purple and gold.

Julia Fischer, Izzy Schott and Ella Huetll guided Mankato East to a historic 20-1-1 season all while, down the road, the Mavericks prepare to compete in their 11th straight NCAA tournament.

It’s local recruiting at its finest.

“Throughout the past couple years, we’ve had similar styles of play to MSU and that will help me, but also just knowing the coaches, having Ella, Izzy and Aubrey Bahl currently at MSU around me that I already know and I’ve already played with will be successful and I think the competitiveness and desire to win that we have at East will also transfer well to MSU,” said Cougars’ senior defender Fischer.

The Cougars also send an integral piece of last year’s first-time state cross country team to St. Thomas.

Emmy Schulz will join the Tommies just one year after the university made the jump from Division III to Division I.

“For me, the stars aligned,” said Mankato East senior Schulz. “I got in contact with the coaches and I am so ready to be putting in the work. I know it’s going to be hard, they have great runners, they have great athletes.”

Another local athlete rising to the Division I level, Mankato West forward Teresa Kiewiet.

It was back in Kieweit’s freshman season the Lafayette women’s basketball coaching staff began their recruiting efforts.

“They really love positionless basketball, and that’s one thing that they liked about me is my versatility,” explained Scarlet senior Kiewiet. “I’m going to be a guard there, probably a shooting guard. So, they really like my shooting abilities, too.”

Brandon Hinrichsen of the Mankato West baseball team inked his NLI with SMSU in Marshall.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball center fielder Andrew Phillips was elated after signing his NLI to play Division I with South Dakota State.

“I’m really excited. It’s like a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time after seeing like last year, seeing all the older kids commit and I want to do that too. So it’s really exciting and really excited,” said Phillips.

Congratulations to all of the local athletes with their next adventure in sight.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The two legendary coaches are a couple of the greatest from southern Minnesota.
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
Scarlets face a familiar foe in the state quarterfinals.
Mankato West looks to defend state title
Brendan Schmidtke playing against Waseca in section championship game
Prep Athlete: Schmidtke leading the Cardinals offense to the state tournament
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon