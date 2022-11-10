Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sky One Eleven: An event location that leaves visitors breathless

There are some great event spots around southern Minnesota and this week, Kelsey and Lisa featured Sky One Eleven...a location really took their breath away.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether its a wedding, a holiday party or a corporate event, Kelsey and Lisa have discovered some great places around southern Minnesota and they are going to start featuring them each week. This first one, Sky One Eleven, really took their breath away.

Sky One Eleven is located at 111 2nd St. in downtown Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Acupuncture’s rise in popularity can be attributed in part to its effectiveness for pain relief...
Acupuncture: A prickly therapy alternative
Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. But what exactly should be put...
Cold cars: What you need to stay cool during emergencies
Acupuncture: A prickly therapy alternative
Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High...
Saint Peter high schoolers build Habitat for Humanity homes