Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Applications opened for Commission on Judicial Selection vacancies

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the Commission on Judicial Selection.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the Commission on Judicial Selection.

They’re looking to fill 27 seats, include attorney and non-attorney seats in each of Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts, as well as seven at-large seats—including the chair of commission.

You can request an application by clicking here.

The deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

FILE - A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking...
Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign
A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking donations...
Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the Commission on...
Applications opened for Commission on Judicial Selection vacancies
Saint Peter high schoolers build Habitat for Humanity homes