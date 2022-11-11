Applications opened for Commission on Judicial Selection vacancies
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the Commission on Judicial Selection.
They’re looking to fill 27 seats, include attorney and non-attorney seats in each of Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts, as well as seven at-large seats—including the chair of commission.
You can request an application by clicking here.
The deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.
