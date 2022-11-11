Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Mower County Deputies were dispatched to a car vs. deer crash with injuries Thursday in rural Austin.

According to Mower County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 5:09 p.m. on 555th Ave just south of 235th Street involving two vehicles.

After arriving on scene, officers found a black Ford Escape on the shoulder of the road with heavy damage to the front windshield/roof area of the vehicle, with a woman severely injured in the front passenger seat.

EMS staff and all first responders started CPR on woman who was identified as a 58 year old from Austin.

The driver of the Ford Escape indicated they were traveling North on 555 Ave. when a southbound vehicle struck a deer. The deer was then thrown from that vehicle into the air and through the windshield of the Ford Escape, striking the passenger.

The driver of the other vehicle which struck the deer stated that a deer suddenly ran out from the ditch and it collided with his vehicle, which vaulted the deer into the air colliding with the front windshield of the Ford Escape as it was passing him in the opposite direction.

The woman was transported to Mayo Clinic St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester via Mayo One for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital despite all lifesaving efforts.

No indications of impairment or other causes of the crash were observed at the scene.

Mower County Deputies, Lyle Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo One air ambulance, and the MN State patrol responded to the call.

No further information is being released at this time until complete family notifications can be completed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to please slow down and stay aware for deer and other road hazards as the seasons change.

