The cold is here to stay

The cold has arrived, and it is here to stay... For a while, at least. In fact, temperatures are below freezing across the entire 10 Day Forecast and could easily stay there even longer. Overall, there won’t be much excitement in our weather, but we are keeping an eye on a system that could bring scattered light snow Monday and Monday night. As of right now, it appears that snow amounts will be minimal, but there could be one or two isolated showers that produce enough snow to make roads and surfaces slippery.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and breezy with a few off and on flurries. Highs will only reach the upper 20s today. Tonight will be cloudy with flurries. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s by daybreak.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, just not as windy. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

We are keeping an eye on a system that will have the potential to bring light snow to much of the region Monday and Monday night into early Tuesday. At this time, I don’t expect much accumulation, but there could be a couple slightly heavier snow showers that produce enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery. Stay with us for updates. While travel impacts will likely be minimal, if we do get snow on the roads it will be the first winter driving of the season and we all know how that can go.

After that, it’s more cold and dry weather. A few random, isolated snow showers will be possible throughout the rest of the week, but at this time there is nothing significant on the horizon.

