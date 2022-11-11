Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The cold is here to stay

Light snow possible by early next week
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12122021
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12122021
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cold has arrived, and it is here to stay... For a while, at least. In fact, temperatures are below freezing across the entire 10 Day Forecast and could easily stay there even longer. Overall, there won’t be much excitement in our weather, but we are keeping an eye on a system that could bring scattered light snow Monday and Monday night. As of right now, it appears that snow amounts will be minimal, but there could be one or two isolated showers that produce enough snow to make roads and surfaces slippery.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and breezy with a few off and on flurries. Highs will only reach the upper 20s today. Tonight will be cloudy with flurries. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s by daybreak.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, just not as windy. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

We are keeping an eye on a system that will have the potential to bring light snow to much of the region Monday and Monday night into early Tuesday. At this time, I don’t expect much accumulation, but there could be a couple slightly heavier snow showers that produce enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery. Stay with us for updates. While travel impacts will likely be minimal, if we do get snow on the roads it will be the first winter driving of the season and we all know how that can go.

After that, it’s more cold and dry weather. A few random, isolated snow showers will be possible throughout the rest of the week, but at this time there is nothing significant on the horizon.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Winter-like temperatures are here to stay through the extended forecast with on and off snow...
Wintery temperatures here to stay with on and off snow chances mixed in
Winter-like temperatures are here to stay through the extended forecast with on and off snow...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-11-2022 - clipped version
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
The cold is here to stay
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather