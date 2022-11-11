Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is never a shortage of children in need of toys during the holiday season and one local program is doing its part to get gifts into kid’s hands.

A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking donations for the annual Trucks & Toys campaign.

Beginning as a small outreach, the MTA Trucks & Toys gift drive has now become a large-scale holiday event, delivering toys to more than 1,500 children who may not otherwise receive a gift.

Community members can until Dec. 2 donate new, non-violent and unwrapped toys at Volk Transfer, located at 2205 7th Ave in Mankato.

The collected toys will all be distributed to metro-area charities and organizations in greater Minnesota that help families in need.

