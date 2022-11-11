County Road 1 to re-open to traffic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 1 between County Road 9 and County Road 90 will re-open to thru traffic by the end of the day.

This portion of county road one has been closed since mid-April.

It’s part of a $37 million transformation of County Road one spanning 12 miles -- from west Mankato to Good Thunder.

The finished product will have improved drainage, wider lanes and shoulders-- and reinforced soil slopes and retaining walls.

The Blue Earth County Highway Department urges drivers to use caution as crews finalize seeding, fence installation and other cleanup items over the next few weeks.

