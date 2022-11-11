Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

County Road 1 to re-open to traffic

County Road 1 between County Road 9 and County Road 90 will re-open to thru traffic by the end of the day.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 1 between County Road 9 and County Road 90 will re-open to thru traffic by the end of the day.

This portion of county road one has been closed since mid-April.

It’s part of a $37 million transformation of County Road one spanning 12 miles -- from west Mankato to Good Thunder.

The finished product will have improved drainage, wider lanes and shoulders-- and reinforced soil slopes and retaining walls.

The Blue Earth County Highway Department urges drivers to use caution as crews finalize seeding, fence installation and other cleanup items over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

FILE - This year, a record number of 340 out LGBTQ candidates won their elections across the...
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
Firetruck at North Mankato Fire Department
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
FILE - People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations: the Public Works...
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Manakto) represents District 18 in the Minnesota State Senate.
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate